Madison County opens cooling centers

Posted 12:47 pm, June 18, 2018, by

File image

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Due to the high temperatures and heat index on Monday and Tuesday, Madison County’s United Way, along with other organizations, have opened cooling centers.

The centers are at the following locations:

Anderson Public Library – Monday -Thursday, 9:30AM – 8:00PM, Friday & Saturday, 9:30AM – 5:30PM, Sunday, 1 PM to 5 PM – 111 E. 12th Street, Anderson

Lapel Branch Library – Monday – Thursday, 12 PM – 8 PM, 610 Main St., Lapel

Salvation Army – Monday & Tuesday 9 AM – 3Pm.  1615 Meridian Street, Anderson, IN 46016

St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital – 12 PM – 8 PM, 2015 Jackson St., AndersonPersons needing help from the heat should enter through the emergency room entrance.

St. Vincent Mercy Hospital – 1331 South A St., Elwood 24 hours a day, 7 days a week their lobby is open to those who need a place to escape the heat.

