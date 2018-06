× Irvington shooting leaves person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was critically injured in a shooting in the east side neighborhood of Irvington Monday evening.

Officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of E. Washington St. around 7:05 p.m.

Police say the victim was found in a backyard and then taken to a local hospital for surgery.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.