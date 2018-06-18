FBI looking for suspect after fifth bank robbery in one week

Posted 4:17 pm, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 04:41PM, June 18, 2018

Photo Gallery

Inline

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The FBI is looking for an alleged serial bank robber believed to be involved in several crimes.

The suspect is accused of robbing five banks in one week.

The first occurred on June 11 at the Chase bank on 1820 South Meridian Street. The next day, the FBI says he hit a Key Bank at 100 South Peru Street in Cicero.

On June 14, the Indiana Members Credit Union at 95 South Mitthoeffer Road was robbed. The next victim was the Forum Credit Union at 6501 North College Avenue on June 16.

On Monday, the Bureau says the man allegedly robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 8549 North College Avenue.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s