Extreme heat to continue for Central Indiana

We’re now in our third heat wave of 2018. A heat wave is defined as three consecutive 90° days. Our average high is 83 but today we should easily climb to 94.



The morning is already warm enough that you’ll immediately want short sleeves and temps will heat to about 90 by lunchtime. The record high for today’s date is 96° back in 1994. We’ll certainly be close.

A heat advisory has been sent out by the National Weather Service because we will have heat index values maxing out around 105°.

No rain is expected today but we could see some storms on Tuesday.

A stray morning shower is possible Tuesday but most of us won’t see rain until later. Plenty of dry hours Tuesday with storms increasing in coverage after 6pm. About a tenth of an inch is expected with a quarter-half inch possible in some thunderstorms.

No relief tonight. Keep the windows closed and air conditioner running for a comfortable night’s sleep.