Delta Air Lines launching its first Indy-Seattle nonstop flight

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Delta Air Lines will launch its first nonstop flight from Indianapolis to Seattle Monday.

Delta Air Lines Flight 1215 bound for Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is scheduled to take off at 6:15 p.m. Airport officials said the flight means Indianapolis International Airport will now connect to all Delta hubs in the U.S.

The Delta flight to Seattle is the second nonstop flight from Indy to the Washington state city. Alaska Airlines launched its nonstop service to Seattle in May 2017.

Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said the Seattle nonstop flight expands the airport’s offerings to the West Coast, which also include Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco.

“This is a significant achievement given many of those flights are connecting right into the heart of the nation’s burgeoning tech sector, and that complements Indiana’s technology industry growth – which is tripling the national rate,” Rodriguez said.

Organizers of Gen Con, the major gaming convention held in Indianapolis for the last 15 years, said the Indianapolis-Seattle connection is a vital one.

“This new direct flight connects Western Washington, one of the game and tech industry’s most important hubs with Indianapolis, a home of world-class hospitality and a growing gaming hub in its own right,” said Jake Theis, director of marketing for Gen Con.

With the addition of the nonstop flight to Seattle, Delta now serves 15 nonstop destinations from Indy, including Indiana’s first nonstop transatlantic flight to Paris.