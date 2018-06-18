Counting down the final days of spring with summer-like heat

Posted 4:48 pm, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:21PM, June 18, 2018

We are off to a fast start to the warm weather season. During an average year we hit 90 or higher, 19 times. So far this year we’ve had 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be day 10 with a chance for scattered late day t-storms.

Spring will end with  a chance for scattered storms Wednesday.

Summer will begin Thursday 6:07am and we’ll have a chance for t-storms in the afternoon.

An approaching storm system will keep our weather unsettled and give us a daily chance for scattered storms through the weekend.

Summer-like heat has moved in early.

Look before you lock your doors.

Remember to pace yourself during hot weather.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Wednesday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Thursday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday afternoon.

High temperatures will cool into the 80s this week.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday afternoon.

We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday afternoon.

