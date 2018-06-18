Counting down the final days of spring with summer-like heat
We are off to a fast start to the warm weather season. During an average year we hit 90 or higher, 19 times. So far this year we’ve had 9 days with a high of at least 90 degrees.
Tuesday will be day 10 with a chance for scattered late day t-storms.
Spring will end with a chance for scattered storms Wednesday.
Summer will begin Thursday 6:07am and we’ll have a chance for t-storms in the afternoon.
An approaching storm system will keep our weather unsettled and give us a daily chance for scattered storms through the weekend.
Summer-like heat has moved in early.
Look before you lock your doors.
Remember to pace yourself during hot weather.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Tuesday afternoon.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Wednesday afternoon.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Thursday afternoon.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Friday afternoon.
High temperatures will cool into the 80s this week.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday afternoon.
We’ll have a chance for t-storms Sunday afternoon.