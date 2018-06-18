3 in custody after shooting at west side gas station critically injures male

Posted 9:02 pm, June 18, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting at a west side gas station left a male in critical condition Monday evening.

It happened at the BP at 34th St. and Moller Rd. shortly before 7:37 p.m.

Police say three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A Chevy Tahoe at the scene was left covered in bullet holes, according to our crew.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

