× 3 in custody after shooting at west side gas station critically injures male

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A shooting at a west side gas station left a male in critical condition Monday evening.

It happened at the BP at 34th St. and Moller Rd. shortly before 7:37 p.m.

Police say three suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

A Chevy Tahoe at the scene was left covered in bullet holes, according to our crew.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.