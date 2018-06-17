Two new K-9 officers join IMPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has two new recruits.

On Friday, the department picked up two new K-9 officers.

According to IMPD, one of the dogs is a 2-year-old black German Shepherd and the other is a 2-year-old Malinois, both from the Czech Republic.

Police say the two new pups will replace two of the department’s K-9s that will need to retire soon.

“City of Indianapolis, meet the first new K9 member who will go through our training program,” said IMPD is a Facebook post.