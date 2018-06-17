× Residents urged to take precautions as high temperatures continue in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Temperatures are expected to remain the 90s Sunday and local officials are urging residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

The heat presents a health risk and can be especially difficult for the at-risk population, which includes the elderly, children six and under, and outside laborers.

There is a threat of heat illnesses such as heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

To help prevent heat illness, remember to stay in cool places such as public buildings, pools, and cooling stations. Remember to wear light-colored and loose clothing, hats and sunscreen. And drink plenty of fluids.

Several Indy Park facilities will also be open to the public Sunday as options for staying cool.