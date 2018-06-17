Hepatitis A vaccinations to become available in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. – Madison County will begin testing for hepatitis A in an effort to combat the recent spread of the disease in the Hoosier State.

The Indiana State Department of Health performed a survey of inmates, intravenous drug users and the homeless before the decision was made.

“The state has ramped up,” they told the Herald Bulletin. “They want to vaccinate everyone in the jail within the next three months.”

The county will receive 400 doses of the hepatitis A vaccine and more will be provided by the state once the plan is implemented.

The bulletin reports Madison County already has one of the highest rates of hepatitis C infections in Indiana.

Inmates at Madison County Jail will reportedly have to sign a waiver to receive hepatitis A vaccinations. The health department will assist in administering the vaccines.

