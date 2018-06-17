Guard helped 3 inmates in their boxers escape jail, authorities say

Posted 11:29 am, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30AM, June 17, 2018

Victor Andrew Apodaca, Ricky Ramon Sena and Aaron Davis Clark (Photos courtesy of Curry County Sheriff's Office)

A manhunt is underway for three inmates who escaped from a jail in New Mexico with the help of a guard, authorities said.

Authorities have been searching for Aaron Davis Clark, 31; Victor Andrew Apodaca, 28, and Ricky Ramon Sena, 24, since they escaped Friday from a detention center in Clovis — about 75 miles east of Albuquerque.

They were last seen wearing white T-shirts, white boxer shorts and head coverings, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sena was being held on an aggravated battery with deadly weapon charge. Apodaca was facing several drug charges, including trafficking controlled substances. Clark was being held on firearms, child abuse and identity theft charges, officials said.

The three men were still on the run Sunday — unlike the guard who allegedly helped them escape.

Sarina Dodson, a detention officer at the Curry County Detention Center, was arrested about 100 miles southeast of the jail in Lubbock, Texas. She has been charged with one count of aiding a prisoner to escape.

