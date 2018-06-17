Grandfather found dead after Father’s Day house fire in Avon

Posted 1:59 pm, June 17, 2018, by , Updated at 06:04PM, June 17, 2018

AVON, Ind. – An 84-year-old man was found dead in a house fire in Avon on Father’s Day.

Crews were called to the scene in the 4800 block of Gibbs Rd. around 12:40 p.m.

Fire officials say the victim’s family, who lives next door, called 911 after smelling smoke and noticing their father’s home was on fire.

Authorities discovered the man while putting out the flames. He was a father and grandfather.

The man’s name or cause of the fire is not available at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s