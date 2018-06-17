× Fire believed to be intentionally set at Marion business where NBA player’s brother was fatally shot

MARION, Ind. – Investigators believe a fire was intentionally set at a Marion business where a man was found fatally shot the day before.

Investigator Brandon Eckstein says crews were called to the blaze at Hop’s Blues Room at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday. When firefighters arrived, they reportedly saw smoke and flames along the east side of the structure.

An investigation concluded that the cause of the fire was arson. Officials estimate it caused about $20,000 in damage.

The victim found fatally shot in the business’ parking lot has been identified as Roger Randolph, 35, brother of NBA player and Marion native Zach Randolph. He currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.

An autopsy is pending. Shell casings from two different caliber weapons were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call Indiana’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628. If you have information on the shooting, call police at 765-662-9981.