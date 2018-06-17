Family announces funeral arrangements for 6-year-old boy who drowned in Columbus

Posted 3:24 pm, June 17, 2018

Brenden Sperry

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Funeral arrangements have been set for the 6-year-old boy who drowned in Bartholomew County.

Family tells CBS4 that Brendon Sperry will be honored in Columbus on Thursday and Leavenworth on Friday. It will be open to the public.

In Columbus, visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Barkes Weaver and Glick Funeral Home and Crematorium. The service will be afterwards.

In Leavenworth, visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Crawford County Consolidated Church. The service will be held afterwards.

DNR says Brendon was swept away from a sandbar at Mill Race Park on Thursday. His body was found in the east fork of the White River on Saturday.

Brendon’s dad was on deployment with The National Guard in Australia when the accident happened. He has since made it back to the states.

Brendon’s father’s plane landing

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses.

