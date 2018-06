× Elderly man dead after Avon house fire

AVON, Ind. – An elderly man was found dead in a house fire in Avon Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene in the 4800 block of Gibbs Rd. around 12:40 p.m.

Fire officials say the man was the only one in the residence at the time of the blaze. They discovered him while putting out the flames.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.