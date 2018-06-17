Ball State University celebrates 100th anniversary

File photo

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State University has officially turned 100 years old.

To celebrate, the university held many special festivities, including a birthday cake celebration, ice cream and games.

On this day 100 years ago, an initial 235 students enrolled at what was the eastern division of the Indiana Normal School, which the Ball Brothers bought in 1917.

During the 1922 state legislative session, the school was officially renamed as Ball Teachers College. In 1965, it was changed to Ball State University.

Today, Ball State has an enrollment of over 22,000 students, including 5,000 grad students.

Thanks to the university’s communications department, there are many alums who work at FOX 59. Congratulations on 100 years and cheers to 100 more.

