Police: 1 dead, 1 arrested in western Indiana stabbing

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A man was stabbed to death in western Indiana during an altercation involving his estranged wife and another man.

The Terre Haute Tribune Star reports 42-year-old Shane Skelton died at a hospital in Clinton after the Friday afternoon stabbing.

Rockville police say 38-year-old Dana M. Harris was arrested and charged with felony reckless homicide and voluntary manslaughter.

Police said Harris is a friend of Skelton’s estranged wife. He is being held at the Parke County Jail.

