× One of warmest Father’s Days on record expected

We are expecting one of the warmest Father’s Days on record in central Indiana.

Heat and humidity will again plague the state. Dew point temperatures – the measure of moisture in the air – will remain in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s Sunday and air temperatures will climb to the lower to middle 90°s.

When you factor the air temperature and dew point together, the heat index should top out around 100° during the afternoon.

One thing you may notice, computer models project the dew point may decrease a couple degrees – going from the lower 70°s in the morning to upper 60°s in the afternoon – so you may notice a slight drop in the humidity.

Similar to Saturday, there may be a few isolated showers/thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. The convective temperature should be near 92°, meaning once the air temperature reaches 92° a thunderstorm is possible.

WARMEST FATHER’S DAYS ON RECORD

The warmest Father’s Day in Indianapolis was in 1994 when it reached 95°. The second warmest occurred in 2007 when it got up to 93°.

On the flip side, the coolest high temperature on Father’s Day occurred in 1992 and 1974 when it only reached 66° in Indianapolis.

HEAT TO STAY

90° afternoons will be the rule for the next couple of days until a front stalls out across the state. That will bring almost a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms to the area.