Officials say body of missing boy found in White River

Posted 10:22 am, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:39AM, June 16, 2018

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Authorities say they’ve found the body of 6-year-old Brendan Sperry.

Members of the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team found the body Saturday morning in the east fork of the White River.

He was swept away from a sandbar at Mill Race Park earlier this week.

Authorities said efforts to find Brendan were challenging. Crews from departments across central Indiana searched more than a two mile span on the White River. The heavy rains made the water shift, murky and muddy.

The park has reopened to the public.

