Marion police: NBA player Zach Randolph’s brother killed outside Hop’s Blues Room

Posted 10:06 am, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 11:23AM, June 16, 2018

MARION, Ind. – Marion police are investigating after a fatal shooting at Hop’s Blues Room on South McClure Street.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. An officer was patrolling nearby and heard shots fired in the area of Hop’s Blues Room. The victim was found between two cars in the parking lot.

He has been identified as Roger Randolph, brother of NBA player and Marion native Zach Randolph. He currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.

Police say at least 25 people were inside the establishment at the time of the shooting. They also say that witnesses are not cooperating with the investigation, and investigators are having a tough time getting information about the incident.

If you do have information on this incident, you are asked to call Marion police.

