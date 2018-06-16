× Marion police investigating fatal shooting

MARION, Ind. — Marion police are investigating after a fatal shooting at Hop’s Blues Room on South McClure Street.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. An officer was patrolling nearby and heard shots fired in the area of Hop’s Blues Room. The victim, identified as Roger Randolph, was found between two cars in the parking lot.

Police say at least 25 people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. They also say that all witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion Police.