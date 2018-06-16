Marion police investigating fatal shooting

Posted 10:06 am, June 16, 2018, by

MARION, Ind. — Marion police are investigating after a fatal shooting at Hop’s Blues Room on South McClure Street.

The incident happened just before 5 a.m. An officer was patrolling nearby and heard shots fired in the area of Hop’s Blues Room. The victim, identified as Roger Randolph, was found between two cars in the parking lot.

Police say at least 25 people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. They also say that all witnesses are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion Police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s