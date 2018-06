× Man dead after shooting on far east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis man died as the result of gunshot wounds tonight on the far east side.

Police estimate the victim was in his 20s. He was killed in the downstairs common area of Spanish Oaks Apartments, and police indicate there are signs of a gunfight. The victim died on scene at the apartments, which are on Wingate Court just off 38th Street.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.