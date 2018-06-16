Indy hosting Indiana Democrats convention

John Zody, chair of the Indiana Democratic party, during the 2016 Indiana Democratic state convention at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, Saturday, June 18, 2016. (Photo: Jenna Watson/IndyStar)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Democrats are gathering for the party’s state convention this weekend.

Delegates to the event in Indianapolis will nominate candidates for statewide offices and vote on a party platform.

Jim Harper seeks the nomination for secretary of state, while Joselyn Whitticker is running for auditor. Former state lawmaker John Aguilera is looking to be the party nominee for state treasurer.

Each candidate is running unopposed for the position they seek.

The party says nearly 2,000 delegates from around the state will participate in the Saturday event.

They say the candidates will give nomination speeches detailing how, if elected, they would serve as a check on the Republican-dominated state government.

A draft of the platform includes “buy American” provisions and language calling for stronger laws to prevent children accessing guns.

