× Search for 6-year-old boy resumes after he was swept away by Flatrock River current

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities in Columbus are continuing to search for a 6-year-old boy that was swept away by water at Mill Race Park Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Department of Natural Resources have been doing everything in their power to locate Brenden Sperry, including searching on the land, in the air, and in the water using divers and boars.

Four boats, including an air-boat, and K9 officers will all assist in today’s search.

They suspended the search overnight because it was too dark, but they resumed on Friday at 8 a.m.

Sperry was out on the Flatrock River playing on a sandbar by Mill Race Park with his family when he fell in.

His 14-year-old cousin saw him struggling, so she ran in and tried to help him. She grabbed his swim trunks and held on as long as she could, but the current was too strong.

The water is very murky, which proved to be a major challenge in yesterdays’ search.

Sperry’s father is currently on deployment with The National Guard in Australia and has been notified.