× Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center expands policy to deal with heat

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – With excessive heat in the forecast, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center is changing their policy over the weekend to help patrons battle the high temperatures.

Instead of a liter, concert goers will be able to bring in a gallon of water in factory sealed or unsealed bottles. In addition, water pouches like Camelbaks will be permitted.

There are two shows taking place this weekend.

Steve Miller Band will return to Indy for the first time since Carb Day last year. Peter Frampton will join him as the opener for tonight’s show at 7:30.

On Saturday night, Keith Urban is bringing his Graffiti U World Tour to Indiana also at 7:30.

The venue will also setup misting fans throughout plazas and will be on high alert of signs of heat exhaustion.