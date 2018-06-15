Heat pouring into central Indiana for the weekend

Posted 7:06 am, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 07:37AM, June 15, 2018

No doubt you have to dress for summer today!  With highs rocketing into the upper 80s and humidity levels pumping up, it'll really feel like the heat of summer... even though the first day of summer is still a week away.

Great Friday evening for anything outdoors.  In fact, we'll have 70s through 1 a.m.!

It'll get even hotter for Father's Day Weekend!  Highs will top off in the 90s with heat index values as high as 97!

Looks like another "heat wave"--we won't get below the 70s for a few days, so check on neighbors to make sure everyone has a way to stay cool.

