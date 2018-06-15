× Homicide investigation underway after crews find burned body in backyard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Firefighters responding to a call early Friday morning discovered a body had been set on fire on the near west side, and now a homicide investigation is underway.

Around 1:15 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report a garage fire in the 1100 block of Warman Avenue. Crews arrived and quickly determined there wasn’t a structure fire.

Instead, they found someone had lit a body on fire in the backyard.

Police originally characterized the case as a death investigation but later confirmed they were investigating the death as a homicide. They said the body was so badly damaged that they couldn’t determine if the victim was male or female.

The home was vacant, so it’s unclear who the victim was and how they ended up on the property. Police obtained a warrant to search the home and said they didn’t find anything inside.