× Celebrate dad on Father’s Day with free food, events, drink discounts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Give dad the gift of fun this weekend! From festivals to music to food, there’s something to delight every dad on Father’s Day.

Free food and discounts

Firehouse Subs: Bring in this coupon to Firehouse Subs and dad gets a free medium sub with the purchase of another medium or larger sub, a side, and a drink

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Dine with dad on Father’s Day weekend and get a $25 gift card for a future visit.

TCBY: Dad gets 6 ounces of froyo for free on Father’s Day

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Dad gets a free cookie, no purchase necessary

Hooters: Buy 10 wings, get 10 wings free for dad

Get festive



Brew Ha-Ha outside former Phoenix Theatre: Head to one of the city’s best beer fests Saturday, June 16 from 3 – 7 p.m. Enjoy unlimited craft beer samples from local breweries at this outdoor block party on the 700 block of North Park Avenue. Tickets are $50 in advance, $65 for early admission and $20 for a designated driver.

Talbot Street Art Fair in Herron-Morton Place: Ranked one of the finest fairs in the country, the Talbot Street Art Fair allows patrons to explore the works of more than 270 artists. Journey around the fair Saturday, June 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 17 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

INDIEana Handicraft Exchange at the Harrison Center for the Arts

Contemporary artwork and crafts, live music, local food, craft beer and more make for the perfect way to spend Saturday, June 16 from 12 – 8 p.m. Vendors include some of Indiana’s favorite names including t-shirt producers United States of Indiana. Also alongside the art fair, the Independent Music + Art Festival features 12 local bands on two stages plus brew from Sun King Brewery.

Turn up the tunes



Zoolapalooza at the Indianapolis Zoo: The Zoo kicks off the Friday night summer concert series with Jennie DeVoe June 15 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. The concerts feature a different menu of specialty food items and a full bar.

Groovin’ in the Garden at Easley Winery: Easley Winery offers free concerts every Saturday from 2 – 5 p.m. as part of their Groovin’ in the Garden concert series. Catch Party of Two Saturday, June 16. Bonus: The winery will also let you have food delivered from a favorite restaurant.

Live music in the Rathskeller Biergarten: Grab a German brew and listen to live music outside at the Rathskeller Biergarten. The Doo! performs Friday, June 15 and Natalie Stovall & The Drive perform Saturday, June 16.

Activities, activities, and more activities



Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream at Bankers Life Fieldhouse: Watch these two teams of power house women compete Saturday, June 16 at 7 p.m. in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Juneteenth Community Celebration at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art

Bring your dad to the Eiteljorg Museum’s cultural celebration commemorating the end of slavery in Texas on June 16. This free event goes from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Heroes for the House Run on the Downtown Canal Walk: Participate in the 12th Annual Heroes for the House 5K Saturday, June 16. The run takes off from the NCAA Hall of Champions at 8:30 a.m. Families can also bike, walk, stroll along the 5K course and participate in the Rookie Run.

Summer Nights Film Series at Newfields: Celebrate Father’s Day with an outdoor movie at Newfields this weekend. The Graduate is playing June 15 and Night of the Living Dead is playing June 16.

Drink in style



Indy Brew Bus: Let dad tour multiple craft breweries in Indianapolis. Indy Brew Bus stops at four local breweries, spending about 35 minutes at each one. Participants can keep track of their favorites on a scorecard. Tours are offered Thursdays – Sundays and tickets are $30.

Tastings: Bring dad to Tastings for his favorite bottle of wine. On Sundays, the wine bar offers half-priced bottles of wine, brunch with a $5 Bloody Mary Bar and $5 Mimosas and live music at 6 p.m. Sit on the patio for a great Downtown Indy experience.