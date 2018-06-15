Bethel Cemetery forced to relocate due to airport construction project

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Bethel Cemetery will need a new home after Indianapolis International Airport announced a new construction project.

The cemetery, which is located directly next to the airport on Old High School Rd., will have more than 400 graves excavated due to the project.

The airport is expanding its stormwater and deicing capacity. They say appropriate capacity is crucial to maintaining safe aviation operations and complying with state and federal environmental requirements.

They will coordinate closely with the Indiana of Department of Natural Resources to ensure each grave site is handled with the utmost care and respect.

Analysis for the project has already begun and reburial is expected to be completed by summer 2019.

The airport is currently finalizing the reburial site-selection.