WATCH: A day in the life of Indiana’s First Dog Henry Holcomb

Posted 4:59 am, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 05:32AM, June 14, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Being the First Dog of Indiana can be "ruff," but someone has to do it.

Henry Holcomb was born in Fort Wayne and came into the governor's family in 2011 as a young pup.

"It turns out 'a man's best friend' is only half the story," Gov. Eric Holcomb said. "He's a woman's best friend, too."

First Lady Janet Holcomb said while it can be difficult living at the state governor's mansion, Henry's presence makes the estate feel much warmer.

His home life is anything but dull. Whether it's palling around with his good pal Butler Blue or running outside, Henry maintains a very active lifestyle.

"We absolutely love him," The Holcombs said of their beloved Miniature Schnauzer.

Check out the above video to see what a day in the life is like for the First Dog of Indiana.

