UPDATE: Search for 6-year-old boy swept away by water suspended until morning

COLUMBUS, Ind. –Authorities have suspended their search for a 6-year-old boy that was swept away by water Mill Race Park Thursday afternoon due to dark conditions.

The Department of Natural Resources says search operations will resume along the Flat Rock River at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Family has identified the boy as Brendan Sperry. His father is currently on deployment with The National Guard in Australia and has been notified.

DNR originally told CBS4 that the child had drowned, but officers now say they are still hoping for a good outcome.

Conservation officers say family saw him being swept away, tried to save him and realized it was too dangerous.

Crews have been using a helicopter, sonar and dogs to search for the little boy.

A search continues for a 6 year old boy who was swept away by the current of the Flat Rock River in Columbus this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NAgn9dfnUp — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) June 14, 2018

Editor’s note: DNR initially confirmed to CBS4 that the child had drowned, but later said they were still searching for the boy.