UPDATE: DNR hopeful 6-year-old boy still alive after being swept away by water at Mill Race Park

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Authorities in Columbus are searching for a 6-year-old boy that was swept away by water at Mill Race Park Thursday afternoon, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

DNR originally told CBS4 that the child had drowned, but officers now say they are still hoping for a good outcome.

Conservation officers say family saw him being swept away, tried to save him and realized it was too dangerous.

A search using a helicopter and sonar is currently underway.

A search continues for a 6 year old boy who was swept away by the current of the Flat Rock River in Columbus this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/NAgn9dfnUp — Columbus IN Police (@Columbus_Police) June 14, 2018

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Editor’s note: DNR initially confirmed to CBS4 that the child had drowned, but later said they were still searching for the boy.