Popular Bedford restaurant temporarily closes after employee is diagnosed with hepatitis A

Posted 6:31 pm, June 14, 2018, by , Updated at 06:32PM, June 14, 2018

Mamma's Mexican-Italian Restaurant (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

BEDFORD, Ind. – Another restaurant employee in Lawrence County has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

In this case, the employee that was diagnosed works at Mamma’s Mexican-Italian Restaurant in Bedford.

The restaurant tells CBS4 that the family-owned restaurant has temporarily closed for an intensive cleaning as a result.

The owner of the town staple says he received a call from the county health department Thursday, notifying him that the employee tested positive for the virus.

The restaurant says 90 percent of their staff had their hepatitis A shots.

This is not the first outbreak at a Bedford restaurant. Just last week, the county health department issued a warning after a fast-food worker at the local Burger King was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

According to the state department of health, from January through the beginning of June, there have been at least 18 hepatitis A cases in the county. Officials say that number could continue to rise.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s