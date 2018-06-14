× Police say suspect wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash taken into custody

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman last week is now in police custody.

Online records show 20-year-old Omar Lopez is in the Marion County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, possession of a controlled substance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. IMPD confirmed that he is in custody.

Police said Lopez’s SUV hit Annastaisha Leslie Sandlin Friday near the University of Indianapolis at Shelby Street and Standish Avenue. Relatives said the 50-year-old was walking her bike from a friend’s home when she was struck.

Witnesses said Lopez initially got out of his vehicle before getting back inside and driving off. A man who witnessed the crash followed the SUV and captured the pursuit on camera.

Lopez’s SUV was eventually cornered, and he again got out of the vehicle and scaled a barbwire fence to get away.

A warrant for his arrest was issued this week. Lopez, who’s not old enough to drink, also faces an OWI charge filed two months ago in a separate case.