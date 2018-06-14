IMPD locates silver van involved in hit and run that killed 22-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Investigators have located the silver van involved in a fatal hit and run on the city’s Westside, but police still need your help tracking down the driver who killed Ruben Denizard.

He was the only boy that I had in my life. He was my only son," said the victim’s father Ruben Denizard Garcia.

The 22-year-old was killed in a hit and run crash on the westside on Thursday night.

“It was so fast,” said Denizard Garcia.

Denizard Garcia says he heard the impact of the crash that took his son's life. The hit and run happened right outside of his house on West Washington and North Addison.

“I was in my kitchen getting a glass of water and I hear a noise…like boom,” said Denizard Garcia.

Family members say Ruben was sitting on his bike talking to a friend when a car veered into oncoming traffic and struck him. A surveillance camera at a business about a half a block down from where Ruben was first hit captured the suspects 2004 silver Honda Odyssey driving past just seconds after the young man was hit.

“I want him to pay for this,” said Denizard Garcia.

A few minutes after the hit and run, police say someone called 9-1-1 to report the suspected vehicle stolen. That call led investigators to a westside home to question potential witnesses.

“When you hit him, you took not only a piece of me but all of us. You took an innocent life,” said Shana Grever.

Grever says she was like a second mother to Ruben and believes that police are one step closer to justice for a loved one who was taken too soon.

“Please come forward. It is not going to bring Ruben back…but come forward,” said Grever.

Although police found the car involved in the fatal crash, they still need information from witnesses who could help solidify the case. If you have information, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.