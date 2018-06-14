× Here comes the heat

Get ready central Indiana, here comes the heat.

A warm front will move north of the state Friday and bring back the heat and humidity. High will be near 90 with a chance for isolated storm as the front moves through early in the day.

Expect a hot weekend with near record highs between 90 and 95 degrees.

A large dome of hot air over the central United States will settle in across the Ohio Valley and keep highs in the 90s through most of next week.

Rain chances will be slim over the next seven days.

In spite of our recent wet weather, we still have a rainfall deficit.

Be sure to check the backseat during this weekend.

We have had six, 90-degree days so far this year.

Be careful when weather is very warm.

A warm front will move north of the state Friday.

South of the front we will have a hot, dry weekend.

Near record highs will be with us through next week.

A chance for scattered t-storms will come next week.