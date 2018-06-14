Colts make changes to football operations staff

Posted 6:26 pm, June 14, 2018, by

File photo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An offseason of change has included the football operations staff of the Indianapolis Colts.

A rundown of several promotions and additions:

  • Ed Dodds: named assistant to general manager Chris Ballard. Joined team last season as vice president of player personnel.
  • Brian Decker: named director of player development. Was player personnel strategist in 2017, his first with the team.
  • Jon Shaw: elevated to assistant director of scouting from pro scout role.
  • Anthony Coughlan: named college scouting coordinator after serving as player personnel assistant in ’17.
  • Mike Lacy: will serve as player personnel scout after being scouting assistant last two seasons.
  • Zerick Rollins: named scouting assistant after being graduate assistant who worked with receivers at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
  • George Li: named to senior football strategy analyst/game management position. Previously worked in analytics with the Oakland Raiders and was the lead researcher at NFL Network and a researcher for ESPN.
  • Parks Frazier: named assistant to coach Frank Reich.
  • Matt DeWall: named assistant video director.
  • Mitch Chester: named football operations assistant; responsibilities will include organizing and executing all team and football operations travel and helping with training camp logistics.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s