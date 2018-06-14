A break from the rain and extreme heat this weekend

Beautiful forecast for Thursday so I highly recommend mowing the lawn before the heat pumps in for Friday and even more for the weekend.

Today’s forecast is great for the Indians at Victory Field.  Most of the game will be played in the low 80s under plenty of sunshine.  As the sun goes down, we’ll just have a few clouds but no wet weather.

We had nearly a half inch of rain in just a few minutes on Wednesday.  That popped our rain total up quite a bit.  Now we’ve had close to double the rain we had for the entire month of May.

No rain today!  High pressure is in control and so the sunshine will dominate.

We started off a bit cool this morning, some even dipped to the low 50s.  With the sun up, we’ll heat up quickly.  

We’re looking at potentially our third heat wave of 2018 and it’s not even officially summer.

