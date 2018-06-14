11 arrested following meth, heroin investigation in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – After a three day investigation, authorities arrested 11 people in Grant County on meth and heroin charges.

On Monday, police stopped a vehicle driving northbound on DR 37 near Rigden. Police arrested Chad Elkins, 27, and Cordeddria Wingate, 23, both of Marion, after they said a large amount of meth was discovered in their vehicle.

They face charges of possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to deliver after a search warrant was served at Elkin’s residence following the traffic stop.

Police believe Elkins has been trafficking drugs into Grant County.

On Wednesday morning, authorities served a search warrant at a suspected drug house in the 3000 block of S. Race St. and arrested nine more people on drug charges.

The following people were arrested as a result:

Orval Hueston, 40 – Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Terry Russell Jr., 34 – Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Chelsea Eccles, 33 – Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Bobbi Bilby, 22 – Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Zachary Lawson, 25 – Possession of meth with intent to deliver

Caleb Rigney, 20 – Possession of meth

Zackary Nealis, 28 – Dealing meth, neglect of a dependent

Sarah LeBlac, 35 – Dealing meth, neglect of a dependent

Brandon Hogan, 32 – Possession of meth with intent to deliver, visiting a common nuisance

Police said in total, around a half pound of meth was seized along with heroin. The street value is close to $20,000.