× Whiteland residents on Arlington Street asked to boil drinking water after main break

WHITELAND, Ind.– A drinking water boil order has been issued for residents on one street in Whiteland due to a water main break.

Residents who live on Arlington Street are being asked to boil any water meant for consumption for five minutes before using it.

Whiteland Water Works will be taking samples of the water and the order will be lifted once the water comes back negative.

Anyone with questions about the order can call Whiteland Water Works at 317-535-5531.