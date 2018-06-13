× Police: Man found dead in alley after fatal shooting on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating a fatal shooting Wednesday night on the near northeast side.

Just before 8:00 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 1900 block of Adams St. on the report of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man, estimated to be between the ages of 19 and 25, dead in an alley between Olney and Adams.

Authorities believe the shooting was targeted and said the neighborhood should not feel in danger.