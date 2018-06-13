Martinsville man repeatedly released from jail despite facing numerous charges of sex crimes involving children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A 20-year-old Martinsville man is behind bars facing numerous sex crimes involving children.

The suspect Skyler Carroll has been charged with 4 different criminal cases in less than a month.

Despite being accused of having sex with underage girls. possessing child porn and soliciting more victims online, a Monroe County judge allowed the suspect to be released on bond without paying any cash 2 times in the last 3 weeks.

Using his cell phone to allegedly send explicit sexual messages and a video to an underage middle school girl, led police to arrest Carroll in mid-May.

After the first criminal charge of inappropriate communication with a child, a judge released Carroll without posting any cash after just 3 days.

According to an affidavit, prosecutors also claim Carroll had sex with two underage girls.

Two weeks after filing those charges and another charge of possessing child porn, a judge again allowed Carroll to be released on his own recognizance.

Prosecutors say they strongly objected to Carroll’s second release, but the call was made by the judge.

Finally, using a Facebook account under a different name, prosecutors believe Carroll exchanged lewd messages with a 14-year-old girl in one case and a 13-year-old girl in another.

After the fourth and final charge of child solicitation was filed, Carroll remains behind bars on that case.

According to court records, Carroll repeatedly confessed to the crimes admitting, “Due to sexual abuse he suffered as a child and teen…he has an addiction to pornography.”

Carroll also allegedly added, “He can’t control it and he would spend hours online using Facebook to locate women and attempt to get pictures from them and have sex with them.”

During one interview with authorities Carroll also supposedly admitted, “The reason he is cooperating with law enforcement is so he could be forced to stop and get some help.”

A bail review hearing for Carroll on the most recent charge has been set for next Monday.