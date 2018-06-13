Man dies in west side hit-and-run, IMPD looking for silver van

Posted 11:13 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:17PM, June 13, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run Wednesday night on the west side.

Just before 10 p.m., police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Washington and N. Addison on the report of a person struck.

IMPD confirms a man in his early 20’s was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck. Police are looking for a silver van.

Police said the victim was struck while sitting on his bike talking with another person.

If you saw anything, please call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

