Little League fight lands off-duty IMPD cop under internal investigation

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- An Indianapolis woman claims she was attacked by an off-duty female IMPD officer during a kid’s little league game last night.

The incident happened at Southwestway Park on the city’s southwest side, and IMPD confirms they are investigating that officer’s actions. IMPD said this investigation is standard procedure when one of its officers is involved in an altercation.

The woman who says she was attacked said she just wants the investigation to be fair, but worries already that it’s not.

Brittney Lawson said she suffered injuries, including knots on her head, after she says she was attacked by an off-duty IMPD officer during a Little League game Tuesday night.

Lawson is married to one of the Little League coaches and shares three kids with him, but says they’re going through a divorce. She says the off-duty officer also shares a child with the same coach.

“She kept repeatedly telling me to take it out to the parking lot, and I told her ‘I know you’re a cop, I’m not hitting you,’” said Lawson.

Lawson says the off-duty officer, who we are not naming because she hasn’t been charged or disciplined, started the altercation.

“Next thing I know she had me up against the dugout by my throat, my hair wrapped around her wrist, and just would not stop punching me,” said Lawson.

“I had my hands up the whole time against the fence and I never hit her, ever,” said Lawson.

Lawson said several bystanders stepped in to pull them apart. Cops were called, including the Special Investigations Unit, when it was learned the other woman was an IMPD officer.

“When she left, she did say that ‘I’m a cop, I have my people,’” said Lawson. Lawson said she took that to mean the IMPD officer felt she would get away with the attack.

IMPD confirms it’s investigating, and says so far no one has been reassigned duties and no arrests have been made. One of the Little League’s board members said “they have zero tolerance for this kind of stuff.”

Lawson said she wants to see the officer disciplined after a fair investigation.

“Had she not been a cop, she would have been charged yesterday,” said Lawson.

Lawson says that investigators are meeting with her again Thursday to continue the process. We did reach out to the off-duty officer by phone, who told us she had no comment.