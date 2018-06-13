Kokomo woman fighting cancer wins $77,777 on Hoosier Lottery Scratch-off

Photo of winner Marilyn Dunlap (right) courtesy of Hoosier Lottery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Marilyn Dunlap sat in the Hoosier Lottery office with a broad, infectious smile. It was a good day to be alive. Not only did she just win $77,777 — it was another day she’d beaten cancer.

The Kokomo resident and her husband both enjoy playing Hoosier Lottery games. Her husband bought a $5 “7 Scratch-off” on June 7. After scratching the ticket, he handed the $77,777 winner to his wife, and said it was all hers. Why? Because, she said, “He loves me.”

The couple wasn’t immediately sure what they won. They scanned the ticket with the free Hoosier Lottery app to confirm. Marilyn and her adult daughter drove to Indianapolis the next day to claim the prize.

Dunlap retired from driving school buses — a memory that brings back that big smile of hers. She loved her job. She only left it to deal with her cancer treatment. Winning $77,777 on a Scratch-off will allow her to retire a bit more in earnest, she said, as she will be able to pay off her car and other lingering bills.

Dunlap is planning a trip out west with her grandson, who just graduated from IUPUI. They are heading to California, and now, thanks to the prize money, the trip is paid for in full.

The winning ticket was purchased at Wells Alto Express, 3949 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. As of June 8, 2018, one top prize of $77,777 remains.

