× Join CBS4 at CarmelFest 2018!

Indiana’s Very Own CBS4 will once again partner with CarmelFest for a free, two-day Fourth of July festival.

It begins on Tuesday, July 3 with live entertainment on three stages, food, music, games, KidZone and an all new ExtremeZone. Festival goers can enjoy signature performances from the Wright Brothers, The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, My Yellow Rickshaw, along with returning favorite bands, emerging artists and the newly added “Hoosier Crossroads Music Festival.” While you’re there, stop by the CBS4 booth for a chance to meet your favorite CBS4 personalities and sign a banner for veterans.

On Wednesday, July 4th join the CBS4 team and cheerleaders with the Indianapolis Colts, at the July 4 CarmelFest parade which kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and will also be live on the CBS4 Facebook page.

It all counts down to the CarmelFest fireworks at 9:45 p.m. sponsored by the folks at Allied Solutions hit the skies just north of the Palladium.Fireworks will be held RAIN or SHINE, unless there is severe weather.

What: CarmelFest

When: , July 3rd and July 4th

Where: Carmel Civic Square Carmel, IN 46032

Tuesday – July 3rd

Outdoor festival: 3:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday – July 4th

CarmelFest Parade: 10:30 a.m.

Outdoor Festival: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

For more information about CarmelFest click here.