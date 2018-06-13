Jennings County law enforcement reports possible tornado

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. — Several Jennings County Sheriff’s Department deputies reported what they believe was a possible tornado Wednesday in the southern Indiana county.

About 9:20 p.m., law enforcement officers spotted what they described as cloud tails and rotation in a storm passing over north east Jennings County. Subsequent ground investigation found no evidence that a tornado had touched down.

No injuries and no structural damage has been reported. There are many trees downed and localized flooding, according to a Jennings County Sheriff dispatcher.

