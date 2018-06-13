Ingalls train crash kills 30-year-old Indianapolis woman

Posted 10:56 pm, June 13, 2018, by , Updated at 10:57PM, June 13, 2018

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. –A woman died after a train collided with her vehicle Wednesday night.

Authorities in Ingalls said just before 9 p.m., they were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Alfonte on the report of vehicle accident.

Police said the woman, later identified as Amber Louise Kates, of Indianapolis, crossed the tracks and went into the path of an oncoming train for unknown reasons.

She was reportedly driving a 2003 teal Oldsmobile.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s