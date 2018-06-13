× Ingalls train crash kills 30-year-old Indianapolis woman

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. –A woman died after a train collided with her vehicle Wednesday night.

Authorities in Ingalls said just before 9 p.m., they were dispatched to the intersection of Broadway and Alfonte on the report of vehicle accident.

Police said the woman, later identified as Amber Louise Kates, of Indianapolis, crossed the tracks and went into the path of an oncoming train for unknown reasons.

She was reportedly driving a 2003 teal Oldsmobile.

Police are still investigating the crash.