Indiana man faces multiple charges in connection with the death of child

VINCENNES, Ind. – A man was arrested on Tuesday night in connection with the death of a child.

Laquentin A. Breeland, 29, was booked into the Knox County Jail around 10 p.m. on charges of reckless homicide, neglect of a dependent, and aggravated battery resulting in the death of a child less than 14.

The Vincennes Sun-Commercial reports the child that died was 2-years-old.

Police are releasing few details at this time, but they are expected to release more information following an autopsy of the toddler, according to the Vincennes Sun-Commercial.

Vincennes Police Chief Dusty Luking says the investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.