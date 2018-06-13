Former IU guard Robert Johnson works out for Pacers before draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Robert Johnson left the Indiana program with 1,413 points, 21st all time in program history. Now, he's hoping to get a shot at his NBA dream.

The former IU guard is not expected to be drafted next Thursday, but he views these pre-draft workouts as a time to show his worth.

"I'm trying to show all the things I didn't have a chance to show at Indiana. I can play at this level," Johnson said confidently after a pre-draft workout with the Pacers. "I'm talented enough. Offensively I can make shots. I'm strong enough athletic enough. I can defend multiple positions."

Johnson said he has been talking to multiple players already in the NBA for encouragement throughout this process, but wouldn't name the players.

The IU stand out also said he hasn't discussed the option of going overseas yet and that he's just taking it day by day. But if the guard were to be given a chance to play for the Pacers? That would be fitting.

"It would definitely be a blessing, to be able to stay in the state of Indiana," Johnson said. "To continue to give back to the fans who showed me support at IU, that would be a blessing."

The NBA draft is Thursday, June 21.